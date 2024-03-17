Shelter-in-place lifted for Newtown Twp., second such police incident in as many days in Bucks Co.

According to police, they responded to a domestic incident Sunday morning in the Headley Trace development on Newtown-Yardley Road.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • March 17, 2024
Tape cordons off the scene where multiple people were shot in Philadelphia

File photo: Tape cordons off the scene where multiple people were shot, including police officers, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A shelter in place in Newtown Township has been lifted, and police say there is no danger to the community.

According to police, they responded to a domestic incident Sunday morning in the Headley Trace development on Newtown-Yardley Road.

Officers said a man was armed with a handgun and assaulted a woman.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

He then barricaded inside of a home, prompting a SWAT response.

This left people in the area on edge, as this incident comes roughly 24 hours after residents of another Bucks County community woke up to a request from police to shelter in place.

Related Content

That request, made by police in Falls Township on Saturday morning, came as officers searched for a suspect wanted in three homicides.

That suspect, 26-year-old Andre Gordon, was later taken into custody after a standoff in Trenton, New Jersey.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate