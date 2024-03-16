3 people dead after separate shootings in Bucks County; suspect fled in carjacked SUV

Then, around 9:01 a.m., police responded to the unit block of Edgewood Lane in Levittown where Gordon allegedly shot and killed another person before fleeing the scene.

At 9:13 a.m., police say Gordon carjacked a driver of a Honda CRV at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The carjacked driver was not injured.

Chopper 6 was overhead after Honda was located in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Miller Street in Trenton, New Jersey. Police vehicle could be seen parked nearby.

Police believe Gordon knew all three of the victims who were killed. Gordon is believed to be currently homeless and has ties to the Trenton area.

Andre Gordon is approximately 6’1″, with a thin build, and was last observed wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. He is believed to be in possession of an assault rifle which he used to commit these crimes.

Police say it is also believed that Gordon may be in possession of additional weapons. Gordon is extremely dangerous and anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Police in Falls Township have issued a shelter-in-place order. Officers are telling residents to lock all doors and move to a central & secure location away from windows.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in social media posts that he has asked the Pennsylvania State Police to assist local law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information regarding Gordon is asked to contact 911 or (215) 328-8501.