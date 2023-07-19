Underwater search for missing children in Bucks County delayed due to weather, river conditions

Authorities searching for two missing children in Bucks County have hit a snag, as plans to pivot to a dive-based search on Wednesday were derailed by weather and river conditions.

The children, 9-month-old Conrad Sheils and 2-year-old Matilda “Mattie” Sheils, were swept away by floodwaters in Upper Makefield Township on Saturday amid flash flooding that claimed the lives of five people, including the siblings’ mother, 32-year-old Katie Sealy.

Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer on Tuesday explained the operation would be scaling down from its extensive land-based search, which had pulled in about 100 officials, as well as drones and cadaver dogs, to comb the area near the creek that drains into the Delaware River.

First responders, Brewer said, had searched the 1 1/2-mile-long flood zone more than a dozen times.

Police thanked residents for their outpouring of support during what they called a “terrible tragedy.” A GoFundMe for the Sheils family had raised more than $140,000 as of Wednesday morning.