Underwater search for missing children in Bucks County delayed due to weather, river conditions
Upper Makefield officials on Wednesday planned to scale down their search, which had pulled in about 100 officials from across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
What you should know
- Five people drowned amid flash flooding triggered by a powerful thunderstorm.
- Officials are scaling down their search for two missing children.
- Pa. Gov Josh Shapiro called the fatal flooding a “devastating blow” and warned residents to avoid large bodies of water.
- Bucks County saw about a month’s worth of rainfall in two hours. Scientists say climate change is making such storms more common.
Authorities searching for two missing children in Bucks County have hit a snag, as plans to pivot to a dive-based search on Wednesday were derailed by weather and river conditions.
The children, 9-month-old Conrad Sheils and 2-year-old Matilda “Mattie” Sheils, were swept away by floodwaters in Upper Makefield Township on Saturday amid flash flooding that claimed the lives of five people, including the siblings’ mother, 32-year-old Katie Sealy.
Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer on Tuesday explained the operation would be scaling down from its extensive land-based search, which had pulled in about 100 officials, as well as drones and cadaver dogs, to comb the area near the creek that drains into the Delaware River.
First responders, Brewer said, had searched the 1 1/2-mile-long flood zone more than a dozen times.
Police thanked residents for their outpouring of support during what they called a “terrible tragedy.” A GoFundMe for the Sheils family had raised more than $140,000 as of Wednesday morning.
The Sheils family has been visiting from Charleston, South Carolina.
The family’s father, Jim Sheils, was able to escape severe flooding with his 4-year-old son, but the mother, grandmother, and two missing children were swept away by floodwaters. The grandmother survived and was treated at a local hospital, police said.
A new GoFundMe has also been created to support the family of Susan Barnhart, a 53-year-old from Titusville, New Jersey who died in the flood.
The remaining flood victims were identified as Yuko Love, 64, Linda Depiero, 74, and Enzo Depiero, 78.
Bucks County coroner Meredith Buck confirmed that the cause of death for all five victims was accidental drowning.
A community vigil for those lost in the flood is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at Washington Crossing United Methodist Church.
WHYY News’ Sophia Schmidt, Cory Sharber, and The Associated Press contributed reporting.
