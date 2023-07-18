Officials are still searching for 2 missing children after deadly flooding in Upper Makefield Twp.
Authorities on Monday said their “commitment to bringing Conrad and Mattie home is unwavering.”
What you need to know
- Five people drowned amid flash flooding triggered by a powerful thunderstorm.
- Officials are widening their search for two missing children.
- Pa. Gov Josh Shapiro called the fatal flooding a “devastating blow” and warned residents to avoid large bodies of water.
- Bucks County saw about a month’s worth of rainfall in two hours. Scientists say climate change is making such storms more common.
The search for two missing children continues days after dangerous flash floods swept through Bucks County, claiming the lives of five people.
Police identified the missing children as 2-year-old Matilda “Mattie” Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils. The children’s mother, 32-year-old Katie Sealy, was among the deceased, officials said.
Agencies from across Pennsylvania and New Jersey are assisting with the search and rescue operation.
Upper Makefield Township police in a Facebook post acknowledged that “countless” people have come forward to assist with search efforts but “at this time, we are not recruiting any volunteers from the community.”
About 100 officials, as well as drones and cadaver dogs, are combing the area near the creek that drains into the Delaware River.
- The two children missing have been identified as 2-year-old Matilda ‘Mattie’ Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils. (6abc)
Police thanked residents for their outpouring of support during what they called a “terrible tragedy.” A GoFundMe for the Sheils family had raised more than $57,000 as of Tuesday morning.
The Sheils family had been visiting from Charleston, South Carolina.
The family’s father, Jim Sheils, was able to escape severe flooding with his 4-year-old son, but the mother, grandmother, and two missing children were swept away by floodwaters. The grandmother survived and was treated at a local hospital, police said.
The remaining flood victims were identified on Monday as Susan Barnhart, 53, Yuko Love, 64, Linda Depiero, 74, and Enzo Depiero, 78.
Bucks County coroner Meredith Buck confirmed that the cause of death for all five victims was accidental drowning.
A press conference on the search and rescue operation is slated for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
A community vigil is also set to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at Washington Crossing United Methodist Church.
WHYY News’ Sophia Schmidt and The Associated Press contributed reporting.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.