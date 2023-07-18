Officials are still searching for 2 missing children after deadly flooding in Upper Makefield Twp.

The search for two missing children continues days after dangerous flash floods swept through Bucks County, claiming the lives of five people.

Police identified the missing children as 2-year-old Matilda “Mattie” Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils. The children’s mother, 32-year-old Katie Sealy, was among the deceased, officials said.

Agencies from across Pennsylvania and New Jersey are assisting with the search and rescue operation.

Upper Makefield Township police in a Facebook post acknowledged that “countless” people have come forward to assist with search efforts but “at this time, we are not recruiting any volunteers from the community.”

About 100 officials, as well as drones and cadaver dogs, are combing the area near the creek that drains into the Delaware River.