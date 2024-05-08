From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a United Way program — Learn to Invest in Your Future and Thrive — is addressing a critical need among workers who struggle to manage emergency expenses.

LIFT supports those identified as “Asset Limited, Income Restrained, Employed” — a designation for people who are employed yet financially vulnerable.

Rachel Lozano, a 26-year-old mother of three and part of the ALICE demographic, found herself in crisis when her car broke down last fall. Without savings for a new vehicle, Lozano relied on friends and costly Uber rides to manage her commute.

“I was in despair,” Lozano said, reflecting on her situation.

She represents the 35% of single, female-headed ALICE households in the area, where the average income is $38,000.

A quick online search led Lozano to LIFT, which offered her free financial education courses and connected her with a financial advisor. Through the program, she also secured a low-interest car loan, contingent on her course completion. Within a month, Lozano saved enough for a down payment and purchased a new car.

United Way of Bucks County’s data suggest nearly 29% of the U.S. population fits the ALICE profile, with about one in three in Bucks County alone. Advocates say cars are a necessary part of life in the suburbs. Workers who typically earn “just enough” include health care workers, childcare experts and certified nurse aids caring for seniors.

Social scientists say this group is “economically vulnerable,” at “greater social and health vulnerability” because of their restricted access to public assistance programming.”

They often find themselves on the edge of financial disaster, ineligible for most public assistance because of their income levels.

“The average survival budget here ranges from $34,000 for a single adult to $84,000 for a family of four needing childcare,” said Marissa Christie, CEO of United Way of Bucks County.