Philly says to shelter-in-place as Schuylkill River expected to rise to ‘major flood stage’

The National Weather Service has increased its predicted water level for the Schuylkill River to 17.2′.

The previous record for the highest crest for the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia was 17′ back in 1869.

The Schuylkill is forecast to crest around 9 a.m. Flood stage for the Schuylkill River is 11′.

As of early Thursday morning, the Schuylkill River was 4′ above flood stage in Philadelphia.

The Schuylkill River in Norristown was 13.19′ above flood stage. The Schuylkill River in Pottstown was 3.49′ above flood stage.

In Manayunk, off of Main Street near Bridge Street and the Manayunk Bridge Trail, the Schuylkill River connected with the Manayunk Canal. Approximately more than a dozen vehicles could be seen almost completely covered in floodwaters.

“The rain has stopped, but flood risk continues,” Philadelphia OEM said.

Pickering Creek Dam

Officials are urging evacuations in Chester and Montgomery counties fearing the Pickering Creek Dam near Valley Forge Road in Phoenixville will not hold.

“The Chester and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agencies advise all residents and businesses downstream of Pickering Creek Dam, located in Schuylkill Township, Chester County on PA Route 23, that is Valley Forge Rd south of Phoenixville, to evacuate the area immediately,” the Montgomery County Department of Safety said early Thursday morning.

The area includes residents in Schuylkill and Upper Providence townships.

The Pickering Creek water treatment plant and a PECO substation are also in the evacuation zone.

A shelter is open at Phoenixville High School in Chester County.

Residents in Montgomery County requiring shelter can find help at the rec center at 499 Hopwood Avenue in Collegeville.

Creeks rise above flood stage

As of early Thursday morning, the Perkiomen Creek at Graterford reached 9.6′ above flood stage. A record level.

The East Branch Brandywine Creek below Downingtown stood at 11′ above flood stage. A record level.

The Neshaminy River at Langhorne reached 9.4′ above flood stage.

All were cresting Thursday morning.

Delaware River

Areas near the Delaware River are expected to experience moderate flooding. This includes Easton, Riegelsville, Stockton and New Hope. Cresting is expected on Thursday night.

Police evacuated residents in a portion of Trenton, New Jersey as official expect the Delaware to come over its banks and cause major flooding to homes.

Officers were going door-to-door along Mount Vernon and Clearfield avenues in The Island neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Officials said there are 500 homes in the area and everyone has to evacuate. Everyone in the affected neighborhoods is told to evacuate by 8 a.m. Thursday.