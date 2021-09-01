AccuWeather Alert: Flooding, severe storm risk, possible tornadoes Wednesday into Thursday
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Meteorologist David Murphy says downpours and storms from Ida’s remnants can cause flash flooding today and tonight. Storms could produce tornadoes.
Severe weather including tornadoes is a good possibility for areas near I-95 and south into NJ and Delaware. Flash flooding is most likely north and west of the city.
Rainfall totals
4 to 6 inches across our far western counties, 2 to 4 inches up and down the I-95 corridor and 1 to 2 for most of south Jersey and Delaware. High 76.
Flash Flood Watch
It’s in effect today and continues through Thursday morning across every local county.
7-Day Forecast
- WEDNESDAY: It’s cloudy and humid with some rain arriving during the morning and afternoon. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms eventually develop.
- THURSDAY: Rain ends very early although flooding near some waterways may still be an issue through the day. Look for partly sunny skies with lower humidity. It’s breezy and cooler with a high of 77.
- FRIDAY: it’s mostly sunny and pleasant. High 75.
- SATURDAY: This is another mostly sunny and comfortable day. High 78.
- SUNDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It’s a tad warmer during the afternoon with a high of 82. A very spotty storm is possible late in the day or at night, but most areas remain dry.
- MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Look for a partly sunny, nice holiday with only a slight chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The high is 82.
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely. A spotty thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The high is 82.
- WEDNESDAY: It’s a partly sunny, nice day with another high around 82.