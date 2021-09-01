This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist David Murphy says downpours and storms from Ida’s remnants can cause flash flooding today and tonight. Storms could produce tornadoes.

Severe weather including tornadoes is a good possibility for areas near I-95 and south into NJ and Delaware. Flash flooding is most likely north and west of the city.

Rainfall totals

4 to 6 inches across our far western counties, 2 to 4 inches up and down the I-95 corridor and 1 to 2 for most of south Jersey and Delaware. High 76.

Flash Flood Watch

It’s in effect today and continues through Thursday morning across every local county.