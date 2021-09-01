Montgomery County

Current forecasts are predicting three-to-five inches of rain across Montgomery County, starting early Wednesday morning, increasing in intensity throughout the day, and lasting until midday Thursday.

Todd Stieritz, public affairs coordinator for the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, said the primary flash flooding threat will likely occur between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning, and will hopefully diminish as the day goes.

Last month, Montgomery County weathered severe thunderstorms that caused major power outages thanks to heavy winds, but less in the way of flooding. This time, Stieritz says, they’re expecting the opposite.

“This storm should bring a ton of rain water,” he said. “The primary threat isn’t wind, but there is still the chance, of course, for some severe storms with wind gusts and perhaps even the chance for a tornado. So people should be aware of that.”

The most vulnerable areas in Montgomery County, Stieritz said, are those with streams, creeks, and rivers at risk of overflowing, and paved over areas that are vulnerable to flash floods.

“Anyone who’s experienced flooding in any previous event due to a waterway near them should be concerned about this storm this week and take precautionary action,” he said, “whether that be clearing things out of their basement, bringing in things from outdoors, perhaps even deciding that it might be time to leave and move to a place of higher ground either before the storm or during the storm.”

Flash flooding, on the other hand, can occur anywhere — especially more urban areas with decreased drainage.

“The water will start to collect on roadways, sidewalks, parking lots, front lawns — all over the place, and it will start rising rapidly,” Stieritz said, adding that recent heavy rains have made this a special concern.

Montgomery County’s Department of Public Safety will activate emergency operations Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and remain open 24/7 to monitor conditions and coordinate the response. Starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday, there will also be swift water rescue and high water evacuation teams on call.

As for residents, Stieritz had a few pieces of advice:

Don’t call 911 to report power outages — use it only for emergencies and report outages to utility providers

Don’t use generators in enclosed areas due to the carbon monoxide risk

If possible, stock up on flashlights or electric candles to avoid the fire risk of real candles

And finally: “Never walk or drive into floodwaters,” Stieritz said. “It’s surprising to people, but it only takes about six inches of moving water to knock someone over. And just a little bit more than that — a foot-and-a-half, two feet of water — can actually carry away a vehicle, as crazy as that sounds.”

Flood waters can also obscure dangers like down power lines and sharp objects.