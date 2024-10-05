East Falls, Manayunk, publish flood mitigation study three years after Hurricane Ida

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

During the wake of Hurricane Ida, residents and businesses in Philadelphia’s East Falls and Manayunk neighborhoods were blindsided by heavy flooding —- the magnitude of which hadn’t been reported in 100 years.

The damage caused by the high waters forced some businesses in the popular shopping and dining hubs to close for almost a year.

Three years after Ida, the East Falls and Manayunk development corporations have made recommendations to prepare for future storms, and mitigate severe flooding. The 72-page study outlines short-term solutions such as evacuation plans, and long-term road and stormwater infrastructure projects that would require significant funding and resources.

“Things are not going to change. There’s no magic bullet to fix everything. This is something that we’re going to have to learn to live with,” said Gwen McCauley, executive director of the Manayunk Development Corporation. “I think we can do better. We can be stronger in our response.”

Situated on the banks of the Schuylkill River, East Falls and Manayunk are prone to flooding. The effects of climate change, from more intense rainfall to increased storms, may put the neighborhoods at greater risk in the future.

Projections show East Falls and Manayunk have a serious risk of flooding over the next 30 years.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the neighborhoods are in the 100-year floodplain, meaning in any given year they have a 1% chance of flooding, and over the course of a 30-year mortgage, there’s a 25% chance of flooding.

However, the agency’s national flood maps are outdated and they don’t take into account environmental changes, such as sea level rise and changes in rainfall.

“Either way, if we’re using outdated data, or new data, or future-looking data, East Falls is certainly low lying and they’re at risk of flooding just being right on the banks of the Schuylkill,” said Elaine Montes, program manager for flood resilience and compliance strategy at the city’s Office of Sustainability.