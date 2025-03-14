This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

New Jersey’s top environmental regulator is urging residents to conserve water and be mindful of fire risks as the region continues to experience drought conditions.

The region has faced months of record dryness since October, which led to drought warnings and open fire bans across the state.

“Our forests are very dry, and our precious drinking water sources remain stressed from lack of precipitation,” said Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. “As we head into spring following a very dry fall and winter, we must all do our part to prevent wildfires and reduce water use, especially when gardening, landscaping, and caring for our lawns.”

The South Jersey region is currently facing extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nine of the last 10 months have seen below average precipitation, and the little rainfall and snow over the winter was not enough to make up the deficit, officials said.

In the fall, New Jersey firefighters battled an unseasonably high number of wildfires triggered by severe drought conditions.

This year alone, the Forest Fire Service has responded to 356 wildfires, burning 1,242 acres — a 266% increase over the same time last year.

As peak wildfire season looms, fire officials are asking residents to avoid discarding cigarettes in wooded areas, to be mindful when using indoor wood stoves and to lift chains that dangle from trucks, which can spark a fire.

“Folks are on their toes. Everybody’s ready to respond should anything happen,” Fire Service Chief Bill Donnelly said. “Things are extremely dry, and we just want people to use some extra caution when out and about.”