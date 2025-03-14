New Jersey and Delaware residents urged to conserve water, prevent fires as region faces drought
New Jersey has been facing an unseasonably high number of wildfires. Delaware officials also warn residents of wildfire risks.
This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.
From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.
New Jersey’s top environmental regulator is urging residents to conserve water and be mindful of fire risks as the region continues to experience drought conditions.
The region has faced months of record dryness since October, which led to drought warnings and open fire bans across the state.
“Our forests are very dry, and our precious drinking water sources remain stressed from lack of precipitation,” said Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. “As we head into spring following a very dry fall and winter, we must all do our part to prevent wildfires and reduce water use, especially when gardening, landscaping, and caring for our lawns.”
The South Jersey region is currently facing extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nine of the last 10 months have seen below average precipitation, and the little rainfall and snow over the winter was not enough to make up the deficit, officials said.
In the fall, New Jersey firefighters battled an unseasonably high number of wildfires triggered by severe drought conditions.
This year alone, the Forest Fire Service has responded to 356 wildfires, burning 1,242 acres — a 266% increase over the same time last year.
As peak wildfire season looms, fire officials are asking residents to avoid discarding cigarettes in wooded areas, to be mindful when using indoor wood stoves and to lift chains that dangle from trucks, which can spark a fire.
“Folks are on their toes. Everybody’s ready to respond should anything happen,” Fire Service Chief Bill Donnelly said. “Things are extremely dry, and we just want people to use some extra caution when out and about.”
Not only have the dry conditions increased the risk of wildfires, but the reduced rainfall also caused water supplies to recede in parts of New Jersey, prompting some water providers to urge residents to conserve their water at home. Though water supplies have improved since the fall, they remain below average.
“If dry or even normal precipitation patterns continue, the likelihood of extremely low reservoirs over the mid to late summer greatly increases,” said state geologist Steven Domber. “Additionally, an early and warmer spring means that plants will consume more water, which reduces the amount of water available to recharge aquifers and refill reservoirs.”
If conditions do not improve, the state could enter a drought emergency, which carries mandatory restrictions. The last statewide drought emergency was declared in March 2002.
Residents can learn about how to prevent fires at NJ Wildfire SMART, and get tips on water conservation at Every Drop Counts.
Officials in Delaware are also urging residents to refrain from outdoor burning and clear vegetation around their homes as the state experiences dry conditions. Between November and February, Delaware had more than 420 outdoor fires across the state, and the Delaware Forest Service responded to 22 wildfires last year.
“Most people think of the summer as being the most dangerous time for wildfires, but in Delaware, the period of leaf drop in the fall and right now, when vegetation is dormant … is when we see the most wildfires,” said State Forester Kyle Hoyd in a statement. “This is the worst I have seen for fine fuel issues in my 20 years with the Delaware Forest Service. Just last week, we fought a wildfire where there was crown torching on 30 to 50-foot-high trees. We need residents to take this request seriously for their safety, as well as their neighbors and their communities.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.