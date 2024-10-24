From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s been at least 25 days since Philadelphia has seen any measurable rain, the longest streak since 2001, according to the National Weather Service.

The city’s dry spell comes as the Delaware Valley is dealing with a moderate to severe drought due to a near-record lack of rainfall over the past month.

The National Integrated Drought Information System says Philadelphia County not only has seen just 25–50% of the normal precipitation for this time of year, but temperatures have been 3–6 degrees above normal.

Meteorologist Alex Staarmann said the NWS took note of a potential drought around early August.

“It’s been pretty dry just in general across our region,” Staarmann said. “Much of our area received much below normal rainfall for the entire month of September. There was some heavy rain, at least localized areas of heavy rain in early August, particularly with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.”

“By the end of September, it did start looking like at least the first two or three weeks of October would be pretty dry, and that certainly has seemed to pan out so far,” Staarmann said.

Staarmann said meaningful rainfall is not expected for the rest of October, potentially stretching into the first week of November.

In the southwest and coastal south portions of New Jersey, the 90-day precipitation statuses have been rated from moderately to severely dry for the area.