South Jersey wildfires create hazy conditions in Philadelphia on Sunday
On Sunday, Philadelphia’s Air Quality Index was rated in the orange category for high amounts of particulate matter.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Drifting smoke from wildfires burning in South Jersey is worsening air quality in the Philadelphia metro area, leaving sensitive groups vulnerable to health impacts amid an ongoing drought.
Philadelphia’s Air Quality Index on Sunday was rated in the orange category for high amounts of particulate matter, specifically PM2.5, which can impact people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children.
A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day was not issued, but a message from the city Sunday morning advised people in sensitive groups to choose less strenuous activities and shorten the amount of time outside. The city issues action days when the AQI is forecasted to be orange or higher and could be unhealthy for vulnerable groups.
On top of severe drought and a record number of days without significant rainfall throughout the region, New Jersey has been dealing with an “unseasonably high” number of wildfires this fall, according to the state’s Forest Fire Service. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection currently has every county in the state in the “extreme” level of fire danger.
Conditions for the multiple wildfires that sparked last week were due to the region’s lack of rain, which led to some of the driest conditions in 120 years, according to 6abc. The National Weather Service predicts rain amounts Sunday evening between a half and three-quarters of an inch. Following that, rain isn’t forecasted until Thursday with a 30% chance of precipitation.
On Thursday, a wildfire in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area in Gloucester County consumed 133 acres; however, no structures were threatened and no evacuation orders were placed. At the border of Burlington and Camden counties, a wildfire spanning 300 acres in size threatened 104 structures, but all evacuation orders have since been lifted.
Authorities charged 37-year-old Richard Shashaty of Brick Township with arson in connection with a wildfire that started Wednesday in Ocean County after he allegedly fired a “Dragon’s Breath” 12-gauge shotgun, which can ignite flammable materials and is illegal in New Jersey. The wildfire has consumed around 350 acres, according to 6abc.
Stage three fire restrictions are also in effect in New Jersey, meaning all fires are prohibited unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas or electricity. No charcoal fires are allowed.
In a post on X Sunday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported battling a fire burning more than 2,500 acres in the northern part of the state.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.