From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Drifting smoke from wildfires burning in South Jersey is worsening air quality in the Philadelphia metro area, leaving sensitive groups vulnerable to health impacts amid an ongoing drought.

Philadelphia’s Air Quality Index on Sunday was rated in the orange category for high amounts of particulate matter, specifically PM2.5, which can impact people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children.

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day was not issued, but a message from the city Sunday morning advised people in sensitive groups to choose less strenuous activities and shorten the amount of time outside. The city issues action days when the AQI is forecasted to be orange or higher and could be unhealthy for vulnerable groups.

On top of severe drought and a record number of days without significant rainfall throughout the region, New Jersey has been dealing with an “unseasonably high” number of wildfires this fall, according to the state’s Forest Fire Service. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection currently has every county in the state in the “extreme” level of fire danger.