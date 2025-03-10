From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Fire risks are expected to remain high for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware this week as the forecast calls for little to no rain and drought conditions persist throughout each state.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly on Sunday issued a special weather statement for elevated fire risk in the Delaware Valley, discouraging anyone from outdoor burning and urging people to properly dispose of potential ignition sources like cigarette butts.

Dry weather and wind gusts won’t help with fire risk

Meteorologist Ray Martin said despite Philadelphia’s record-setting rainfall last week, current forecasts predict the next several days to be pretty dry, which won’t do anything to quell the current fire hazards.

“The fine fuels, the dry leaves and grass … they dry out very quickly, especially when we have very low humidity for several days and a gusty wind for several days,” Martin said. “That just kind of sucks the moisture out of the small debris — grass and leaves — that’s leftover from last fall.”

Wind gusts over the weekend were reported to be between 40–50 miles per hour. Martin said March through May tends to be peak fire season for the region, which has seen “below normal precipitation” since September.

“That becomes a very good kindling for any potential sparks that could cause fires, and then with the gusty winds that are still continuing, those fires could spread rapidly,” he said.