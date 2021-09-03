The body of water that damaged Durham’s Lancer Laundromat and other businesses and homes had receded by 9 a.m. Friday, as city public works crews swept away the mud and a few inches of water on the roadway.

Durham was philosophical as he began figuring out how to reopen.

“Either it’s insurance or FEMA or whatever the case is, we’ll work this out,’’ Durham told WHYY News. “But this is the busiest time of the year. Kids are back in school and that kind of thing. So we need to open as soon as we can.”

For Andrienne Dolley, the flooding is just the latest blow she has sustained in trying to open her first brick-and-mortar store for Dolleys Sweet Cakes, next door to the laundromat. Delayed in large part by the coronavirus pandemic, Dolley has spent months getting permits and renovating the space to sell desserts and other items.

She had planned to greet customers this weekend, but now that notion has been dashed.

On Thursday afternoon she couldn’t even see the store from across Northeast Boulevard. The closest she could get was more than a quarter-mile away.

‘Ugh, it feels like I’m back to square one,’’ she told WHYY. “I feel numb from all these changes and things keep happening that we have no control over. Now we have a storm that came through and we can’t get open.

“You know, there’s carpeting in the storefront. We have product that’s still in boxes that hadn’t been put away and that was the plan for this weekend because we were going to do a soft opening for Labor Day. So now everything’s just put off.”

Dolley said her calm demeanor was merely a mask that covered up her true emotions. “I may not show it but I feel overwhelmed,’’ she said.

While Dolley walked back to her car, pondering her next steps, a young man in dreadlocks who identified himself as Nico walked across the boulevard. He had returned from the beach in the morning, only to be stunned to learn he could not get to his home. He ended up walking through waist-high water to get there. The house was not damaged but some of his neighbors had been impacted.

“We got fortunate,’’ he said.