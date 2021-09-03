Philadelphia’s Vine Street Expressway still shut down after historic flooding

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Crews were continuing to pump out water from the Vine Street Expressway Thursday night after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused historic flooding in the Philadelphia region.

Earlier in the day, a bright sun glistened off the ripples of floodwaters. Residents were stunned after the highway turned into a river.

By Thursday night, crews were still hard at work getting the city’s major thoroughfare back to normal.

“It’s nuts. The water is almost up to that sign,” said Neil Ray who lives along the expressway.

Officials said a major pumping station along the Vine Street Expressway failed and halted water from being properly pumped out of the area. Tree debris may have also contributed to the issues.

By about 5 p.m. Thursday, the water slowly started to recede, but the roadway was still under more than 10 feet of water. The highway remains closed as the pumping effort continues.