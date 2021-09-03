Philadelphia’s Vine Street Expressway still shut down after historic flooding
This story originally appeared on 6ABC.
Crews were continuing to pump out water from the Vine Street Expressway Thursday night after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused historic flooding in the Philadelphia region.
Earlier in the day, a bright sun glistened off the ripples of floodwaters. Residents were stunned after the highway turned into a river.
By Thursday night, crews were still hard at work getting the city’s major thoroughfare back to normal.
“It’s nuts. The water is almost up to that sign,” said Neil Ray who lives along the expressway.
Officials said a major pumping station along the Vine Street Expressway failed and halted water from being properly pumped out of the area. Tree debris may have also contributed to the issues.
By about 5 p.m. Thursday, the water slowly started to recede, but the roadway was still under more than 10 feet of water. The highway remains closed as the pumping effort continues.
As the Schuylkill crested near historic levels, residents of the Park Towne Place Apartments were ordered to evacuate quickly. They had a 12:45 p.m. deadline.
The power was knocked out at the apartment, and outside the complex flash flooding swallowed cars and a nearby swimming pool.
The owner of the Park Towne Place tells Action News that it’s unclear when the building will reopen, but residents have been moved to other housing in the city.
At another apartment building a few blocks away at 22nd and Arch streets, the Pennsylvania National Guard helped stranded residents and pets get to safety.
“All of us lost our cars but other than that we are safe. The dogs are safe. We are appreciative that they came and saved us,” said resident Samantha Berman.
No injuries were reported in either apartment building.
The severe weather led to 16 tornado warnings Wednesday night. The National Weather Service confirmed at least seven tornadoes in South Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.
The storm is being blamed for four deaths. A woman was killed in Upper Dublin Township, Pennsylvania when a tree fell onto a home, authorities said. The storm also killed two others in Montgomery County and a Montgomery County man driving in Bucks County.