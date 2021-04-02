Delaware Senate approves gun permit requirements and high-capacity magazine ban

The Delaware Senate voted Thursday afternoon to require handgun buyers to get permits and training before making their purchases. The lawmakers also banned large magazine clips that have been frequently used in mass shootings.

Senate Bill 3 would require anyone who wants to buy a handgun to first undergo a training course and apply for a permit. Currently, only those who carry concealed weapons in Delaware are required to get training and a permit.

“It ensures that handgun owners will have undergone firearm training courses to reduce the number of accidental shootings, suicides, and gun deaths,” said the bill’s prime sponsor, Sen. Tizzy Lockman. “That will keep everyone that much safer.”

SB 3 passed in a 13-8 vote, with Sen. Bruce Ennis as the only Democrat to join seven Republicans in voting against the measure.

Lawmakers also approved Senate Bill 6, which makes magazines that hold more than 17 rounds illegal. Again, Ennis was the lone Democrat to vote no.

“Magazines capable of feeding 30, 40, 50, or 100 rounds of ammunition into weapons are a common thread among mass shooters in the United States,” said bill sponsor Sen. David Sokola. “The more bullets one can fire, the more death and injury one can cause.”

Both bills were part of a two-hour Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, which drew local and national groups to make their arguments for and against the measures.

Megan O’Donnell of Wilmington was attending a country music festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire, killing 59 and injuring hundreds more in 2017. Now a volunteer leader with the group Moms Demand Action, O’Donnell said a ban on high-capacity magazines could have reduced the massive number of victims at that Nevada concert.

“How many people would still be here today?” she asked committee members. “Mass shooters aiming to inflict mass casualties are specifically seeking out these magazines because they increase the number of bullets they can fire without reloading.”

Opponents of the bill like David Mellon said the magazine size limits would benefit criminals who wouldn’t abide by the law anyway.