Federal dollars to help Delaware ease traffic congestion around Christiana Mall

An infusion of federal dollars will help Delaware accelerate the planning, design, and eventual construction of some key road projects, including the widening of a major artery to and from Christiana Mall.

The $160 million in grants from the bipartisan infrastructure law will also address threats of climate change to low-lying areas such as the Bowers Beach community near Dover.

The state is readying applications for additional grants available in the $1.2 trillion plan for improvements to roadways from New Castle in northern New Castle County to Laurel in southwestern Sussex County.

Gov. John Carney spoke to the infrastructure projects earlier this week.

“Delawareans will travel easier on major routes and have increased confidence in the roads they need to use every day and in emergencies with the projects,” said Carney, who explained how the roadway to Bowers Beach will be raised up to 5 inches to alleviate flooding that sometimes traps residents. That project is expected to be finished by summer.