‘It was a horrid thing’: Woman sexually assaulted by Wilmington police officer speaks out

Former Wilmington Police Cpl. Thomas R. Oliver Jr. was sentenced to a year of probation in October after being convicted of official misconduct.

Oliver had been accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex after stopping her on a city street in October 2018.

Thursday morning, the victim, Tyneka Cephas, spoke publicly about the incident for the first time.

“It was a horrid thing,“ she said. “He treated me as if I was a prostitute.”

Cephas and police at the time said Oliver called her into his marked police vehicle after pulling up next to her on East 9th Street.

She was in Wilmington to visit the grave of her daughter Tynesia, who was fatally shot in 2017 when she was just 16 years old.

“I had just come up here from Georgetown, Delaware, because it was my daughter’s 18th birthday. She was a victim of gun violence and we were celebrating her birthday at the gravesite,” Cephas said.

Cephas had a warrant out for her arrest, and Oliver told her that he would let her leave if she performed oral sex on him. He grabbed her by the head and forced her onto his exposed penis.