Then-Corporal James MacColl shot 18-year-old Yahim Harris as he ran from a car that had been reported stolen in February 2019. Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings’ office exonerated MacColl for the shooting, ruling that he believed deadly force was necessary.

Now more than two years later, MacColl has been indicted, not for killing Harris, but for tampering with evidence and making false statements to law enforcement. He’s also been charged with official misconduct.

Jennings said her office’s Civil Rights Division found discrepancies between the bullets recovered at the scene of that shooting and MacColl’s standard issue gun. She said MacColl lied to investigators with a “staggering and disturbing lack of candor” when asked about using an aftermarket attachment he claimed would improve the accuracy of his gun.

“Police have a difficult job, but at a bare minimum we expect honesty,” Jennings said. “When an officer breaks the law in this form. He commits not one, but two injustices, both the crime itself and the damage to public trust that lingers long after a trial.”