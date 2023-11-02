From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Lamotte Johns answered the knock on his door one night this June, he encountered a dozen Wilmington police officers and Delaware probation officers.

They were looking for his former roommate, Javonte Waters, just as they had done three months earlier when they showed up at the West Center City rowhome.

Once again, Johns informed the officers that Waters had moved out more than two years earlier and was not inside.

But instead of leaving, Johns says one officer stuck his foot in the door, forced it open, and the officers barged inside. Then they searched Johns’ entire house, without success.

The fact that Waters was not inside should not have been a surprise to the officer who led the fruitless search. That’s because he knew city cops had arrested Waters that same day, and he was in their custody.

The allegedly unauthorized search at Johns’ home is one of a series of allegations in a new federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware on behalf of the state NAACP. The suit accuses Wilmington police of systematically conducting unconstitutional and illegal searches of people, homes, and vehicles, as well as illegal traffic stops and arrests, almost entirely on Black residents, many of whom are on probation.

The lawsuit accuses the city of failing to monitor officers who work with state probation officers on so-called Operation Safe Streets teams that are tasked with ensuring probationers are complying with the conditions of their release.

The lawsuit added that the city doesn’t discipline officers who violate residents’ constitutional rights and has “failed with deliberate indifference to record and preserve records and information regarding the stops and frisks of civilians” that were done in violation of the Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.

“The absolute lack of oversight combined with a blatant disregard for the rights and well-being of the public is shameful,” said Dwayne Bensing, legal director at ACLU of Delaware, who stressed that the lawsuit covers alleged violations by officers who work with probation officers and those who do not. “This kind of policing isn’t providing protection or public safety — it’s an abuse of power that needs to be stopped.”

The state and Wilmington NAACP said in a statement that “it is long past time for the WPD to be held accountable for the terror they’ve instilled in our communities with their racially discriminatory practices. We’re demanding justice on behalf of those who have been harmed, intimidated, and disrespected by these officers.”

The lawsuit is seeking class action status, a judgment against the city, an order to remedy the alleged violations, a monitor to oversee reforms, and legal fees. The plaintiffs are not seeking monetary damages.