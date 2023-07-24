Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

In 2017, Cecilia Ashe was inspector of operations for the Wilmington Police Department, and gun violence was on the rise. She started asking experts for help and learned about an intervention that would prove to be a game changer: Group Violence Intervention, or GVI.

“When I sat there the first time, I thought, ‘this isn’t going to work. This is too touchy-feely,’” she said when recalling her initial hesitations on the model as a violence deterrent. “These people are out here. They’re committing these crimes of violence. They’re shooting and killing people. We’re not going to be able to get through to these people with social services.”

Now, the National Institutes of Justice is spotlighting Ashe and her violence prevention work, including the success of Wilmington’s GVI program, as a model for other cities.

GVI brings law enforcement and community groups together to identify shooters or potential shooters. Program leaders then meet with perpetrators in a group setting, or a “call-in”, and offer them jobs, therapy, education, housing, and other resources as an alternative to the criminal justice system.

In 2014, Wilmington was dubbed “Murdertown USA” by Newsweek. But after introducing the GVI program in 2019, it began to almost immediately see a drop in homicides, according to Ashe. The program was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, and numbers went back up.

In 2022, WPD brought the program back, and by the end of that year, homicides were down 58% and nonfatal shootings down 30%, according to department data.

“Prior administrations had used this zero tolerance approach to policing, and it clearly wasn’t working,” Ashe said. “So we had to mix things up and do it differently.”