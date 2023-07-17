A new era of crisis response: Philly police team up with mental health experts

Cases like these are increasingly being assigned to Philadelphia’s Crisis Intervention Response Team, known as CIRT, which is a type of co-responder program that pairs police officers and civilian mental health professionals to respond to people in crisis.

About 1 in 5 emergency calls to police involve a behavioral health component, according to national estimates.

In Philadelphia, emergency response more often than not arrives in the form of police officers, who may not be trained in mental health crisis care. That can — and has — led to confrontation, violence, arrests, and death, as when police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr in 2020.

In an attempt to respond to these situations differently, the Philadelphia Police Department established the Behavioral Health Unit in November and officially launched CIRT as one of its main programs.

In these first seven months, CIRT units have answered more than 430 calls — or what they refer to as initial engagements. The teams have so far made no arrests and use of force has only happened three times, according to police data.

In more than 80% of cases, people ended up getting connected to outpatient mental health and social services, voluntarily entering psychiatric treatment, being involuntarily committed to treatment, or taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Kurt August, director of the city Office of Criminal Justice, said he hopes these outcomes will better inform strategies on how or when law enforcement should be involved in crisis intervention and how they can work with civilian professionals.

“I think the practical experiences that people have had has really opened up a lot of people’s eyes to what the work does, how it’s actually reducing harm to the community in a lot of important ways,” August said.

The co-responder program is a joint operation with the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, DBHIDS, which also oversees Philly’s mobile crisis response units — an existing network of civilian, non-police mental health experts that primarily respond to calls from the national 988 suicide helpline and local crisis hotlines.

David Ayers, associate director of justice initiatives at DBHIDS, said he wants the two programs to work in parallel with each other to better meet the behavioral health needs of city residents.

“We’re trying to build a system, not a collection of individual programs,” Ayers said, “but a system that understands what the other resources are, works collaborating and cooperatively together to do the handoffs, and to really have that continuum of services that can match what the need is.”

Officers Harper and Torres joined the Behavioral Health Unit early on. Torres, who was a medical case manager prior to her career in law enforcement, said not all their colleagues understood this decision at first.

“A lot of officers were like, ‘What is that?’” she said. “There’s a lot of stigma. [They’d say] like, ‘You have to drive around with a social worker all day?’ But now as they see us working and they see us all the time, they want to join.”