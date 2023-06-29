‘This community is fed up’: Police Chief Campos looks to rebuild trust in Wilmington

‘We hear your concern, we work on your concern’

Campos became chief in January, when Mayor Mike Purzycki promoted the 26-year police veteran from captain, the force’s third-highest post. He’s the first Latino chief.

Campos, who grew up in Wilmington, was raised by a single mother in poverty. He was a standout shortstop on the McKean High baseball team. After graduating, he joined the Army Reserve and drove a DART bus before being hired as a city cop.

In a wide-ranging interview with WHYY News, the 50-year-old native of Puerto Rico said he’s honored to head the force in the town he moved to as a child. He stressed that he had paid his dues and has what it takes to reduce crime as the successor to Robert Tracy, who left after four years to become chief in St. Louis.

Campos didn’t duck questions about the challenges Wilmington faces while outlining the changes he hopes to implement and the ways he aims to build on Tracy’s initiatives to make Wilmington a safer place to live, work, and visit.

Campos said one significant change has been reinstating a Community Engagement Unit that Tracy had mothballed in a bid to have every member of the force be a community policing officer.

But Campos said too many neighborhood issues, such as a vacant or nuisance property, disputes between neighbors, and illegal dumping, require additional time and coordination and are best handled by an officer who truly knows the people who make up a neighborhood.

The unit’s nine officers don’t respond to 911 calls like other officers on patrol. Instead they work with residents on critical but non-emergency issues, and try to resolve them expeditiously.

“Nothing’s worse in a relationship than when someone gives you a problem and no one gets back to them for weeks or months,” Campos said. “You may be busy working on it, but if you don’t communicate, people feel like they’re not being listened to, and rightly so. So we’re making sure that we hear your concern, we work on your concern, we update you on what we’re doing. And hopefully we come to a resolution where it’s amicable and accepted by everyone.”

Corp. Semaja Bates, an eight-year police veteran, said she’s delighted to be in the unit.

“When we go to community meetings, we find out people kind of want to get to know us a little bit,” Bates said.

“We’re out in the streets. We’re not bogged down by calls for service. So it gives us a little bit more time to be engaging with the community, just sitting down and having conversations, getting to know the different people that we are assigned to and build a relationship.”

Councilwoman Maria Cabrera applauded Campos for re-instituting the unit.

“They are walking the streets. They are talking to the community,” Cabrera said. “And that’s important, people seeing those police officers walking and talking to them.”

‘Perfection is, no one gets shot. No one gets killed’

On the violent crime front, Campos said the data-driven policing model known as CompStat that Tracy introduced to Wilmington continues to help officers track and map crimes and trends and get ahead of retaliatory shootings.

The chief also has continued a gun crime task force in partnership with federal authorities and the state Attorney General’s Office.

There’s also the Group Violence Intervention Program, in which people at high risk for victimization and violent offending are offered services to help keep them safe and offer a sense of stability.

Echoing Tracy, Campos said the cumulative goal of the anti-violence initiatives is to target the small percentage of people responsible for the violence.

“It’s going to continue,” the chief said. “Going after those individuals who have the highest propensity for violence — it’s not about disrupting a community, doing checkpoints. That doesn’t work. All that does is upset a community.”

During Tracy’s tenure, shootings initially rose but dropped dramatically from a record 202 victims in 2017 to 81 in 2018.

Gun violence rose sharply again during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, essentially doubling by 2021, when 152 people were shot and a record 39 people were killed on city streets.

Shootings fell again in 2022, when 107 people were shot, 17 of them fatally.

Through Wednesday, almost six months into 2023, a total of 49 people have been shot in Wilmington — five fatally. That’s slightly below 2022 figures.

While the positive trend has continued, Campos said every shooting is a tragic event, especially those that end in death.

“You know, one is too many,’ Campos said. “We want to always shoot for perfection. And perfection is, no one gets hurt. No one gets shot. No one gets killed.”

Connecting police officers with mental health technicians

While police reform advocates across the U.S. have called for social workers to respond to many 911 calls for service, that practice hasn’t been implemented in Wilmington.

That could soon change.

Campos says he’s working on collaborating with medical facilities to create a hybrid initiative by year’s end.

“I want to be able to build a program where I’m connecting police officers with mental health clinicians to go out and handle certain calls for service that deal with mental health,” the chief said. “It’s a tremendous need. You see the homelessness in some areas, people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.”

Campos said he disagrees with those who don’t think police should concern themselves with social problems.

“We are out here for the community and that population is part of our community,” he said. “Policework evolves, right? And you have to evolve with what’s on the street.”

“You have people with addiction issues with the heroin pandemic. It’s all related, because you have people with addictions who now go out and do petty crime, shoplift, break into cars. And those are quality of life issues. And unless we address that, unless we address this population and try to get them some help, arresting our way out of it is not the answer.”