‘Different temperature’ on Wilmington streets: Gun homicides down sharply after 2021’s record carnage

‘I don’t see the same tensions’ in hard-hit neighborhoods

Community leaders and residents remain wary that the tenuous peace won’t last. But they acknowledge the atmosphere in neighborhoods such as the East Side and Northeast is at least a little calmer than in recent years.

“You can tell that there’s a different temperature out in the environment when you’re out, you know, walking the streets or driving the streets,’’ said Bishop Billy J. Lane Jr. of Christian Growth Ministries on the East Side. “I don’t see the same tensions as high as they once were. To be very honest, there were times that we would avoid going in certain areas, and we are steeped in the community and we do a lot of community services.”

On the East Side, a neighborhood of row homes where Lane ministers, gun violence has fallen this year. For example, last year through July, 16 people had been shot and three died. This year, there have been eight people shot, one fatally.

Lane suspects lawbreakers are getting the message and “knowing that it’s not going to be tolerated the way it has been in times past, and they just get a slap on the wrist and get away with things.”

Lane added that residents are tired of violence and have begun to cooperate with police to protect their neighborhoods.

“People have been affected by it either personally or they know somebody that has been,” Lane said. “And so now they’re just speaking up and speaking out. Enough is enough.”

In the Market Street area north of downtown, shootings have also dropped. Last year through July, seven people had been fatally shot in the general vicinity, but this year no one has been killed. Shootings are also down slightly, from 28 to 25.

Pastor Sandra Ben of Proving Ground Community Church off Market Street holds regular marches to protest violence and promote peace. She agreed with Lane’s assessment .

“When I have my civic association meetings, I’m glad to hear that we don’t have a whole lot of activity going on in an area that usually would be the hotspot. It makes people feel safer,’’ Ben said.

She said the community is working together to prevent violence.

“I think if we all keep doing what we’ve been doing and even make it more so, I think it will hold,” Ben said “I know the police are being more visible. And that makes a big difference.”

Out on the East Side this week, residents, visitors, and workers said they are happy to hear violence has abated somewhat, but remain concerned that it’s only a temporary lull, because too many people are armed.

“They need to put the guns down,’’ resident Toni Jackson said.

Darius Howell is heartened that there’s been less gunfire in an area where large-scale home construction and renovations are in the works under a new initiative using $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds.

“That’s great because now we can get the kids in the community doing something positive and staying away from the drugs and killing their own folks,’’ Howell said.

Keith Brown, who has been doing construction work on Kirkwood Street, agrees.

“That’s a blessing,’’ he said. “We’ve just got to do something with these guns. Until they get a handle on the guns, everybody’s got to cross their fingers.

“Anything can happen to anybody. A bullet doesn’t have anybody’s name on it. Just us standing here, anything can break out.”