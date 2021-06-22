Delaware prosecutors say they’ve connected six murders in the Wilmington area since October 2018 to the NorthPak gang.

Attorney General Kathleen Jennings on Monday morning announced the indictment of 14 defendants on 120 charges, with family members of some of the victims gathered inside the Department of Justice’s offices in downtown Wilmington.

Jennings said the killings were all connected to the NorthPak gang, which operates in the Wilmington area.

“Gun violence has devastated families across this city, across this state, and across our nation. Gangs in our cities have played an outsized role in that carnage,” she said. “Disrupting gang violence is critical to restoring public safety.”