At long last, Wilmington’s Riverside residents can walk down the block for medical care

Residents of the Riverside section in Wilmington inhabit what can only be called a health care desert. There’s no medical facility along the two-mile strip of Northeast Boulevard that bisects the area dominated by public housing units.

But a fledgling medical facility with a virtual component aims to help fill the longtime void in the low-income Black neighborhood.

The Kingswood Community Center, which serves as an anchor for residents, is playing host to the three-room office. Dr. Joan Coker, whose family is sponsoring the effort along with ChristianaCare, the state’s largest health care system, says it’s necessary for residents, especially those without transportation.

“When you’re sick, the last thing you want to do is catch a bus or … get a neighbor to take you where you need to go,’’ Coker said. “But if you knew that you could have just walked across the street and gained access to health care to get a possible diagnosis, that would have been life-changing.”