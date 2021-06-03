Facelift and splash fountain for Rodney Square, but iconic horse and rider remain in storage

Water from a new splash fountain soared into the air Wednesday as Wilmington officials showcased improvements to Rodney Square including colorful fresh landscaping and lighting. They talked about plans for terraced seating and more upgrades.

At one end, the downtown Farmer’s Market was back in business after a long pandemic break.

Yet one historic centerpiece was conspicuously absent.

It’s the hulking bronze statue of Caesar Rodney on a horse, which commemorates Rodney’s 1776 ride from Dover to Philadelphia to cast the deciding vote for the Declaration of Independence.

#WilmDE & Rodney Square Conservancy celebrated the completion of Phase One of the renovation of Rodney Square. A new lighted fountain highlights the revised look & feel of central open space in the Downtown neighborhood. Enjoy the fountain day & night! pic.twitter.com/wYNfjXeMt3 — City of Wilmington (@cityofwilmde) June 2, 2021

The monument had loomed above the square for nearly a century before Mayor Mike Purzycki took down the icon last June amid protests and violence downtown after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Rodney owned slaves, and with activists toppling Confederate monuments elsewhere, Purzycki feared the statue could be damaged. He promised an “overdue discussion about the public display of historical figures and events.”