Wilmington council backs plan to cap I-95 and create a park

Last month, a group of state lawmakers from Wilmington sent a letter to convince U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — and by proxy President Biden — to endorse a plan to put a roof on top of I-95 and build an urban park on top.

Now Wilmington City Council has unanimously approved a resolution backing the plan as part of an effort to restore neighborhoods that were split in half when the interstate was built decades ago.

“I view this as a do-over for the city of Wilmington,” Council Member Loretta Walsh said. “I think the federal government owes it to us, since they systematically came in here and destroyed our city.”

In the ’50s and ’60s, the construction of I-95 carved a canyon through the western portion of downtown Wilmington, demolishing homes, businesses, churches, and more as it split the city in two.