Prepare for another I-95 closure as PennDOT continues work on Penn’s Landing CAP project

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Drivers in Philadelphia should prepare for another weekend closure on Interstate 95 South as PennDOT continues work on the construction project near Penn’s Landing.

This will be the second highway closure associated with Philadelphia’s CAP project.

The weekend closure will be similar to what drivers experienced when the northbound lanes were closed a few weeks ago, but crews say this process is trickier for them to tackle.

Beginning Saturday morning, the stretch of I-95 near Penn’s Landing in the city’s Old City section will look much different. Crews will be out working and drivers will have to find an alternate route.

All lanes of I-95 South will be closed from Exit 22 to the Morris Street on-ramp, near Exit 20, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to PennDOT.