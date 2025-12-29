From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The South Street Pedestrian Bridge over Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia will undergo construction in 2026.

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation will begin construction next summer, and it will open to the public in 2027. The bridge is part of the $329 million I-95 cap project that will create nearly 12 acres of parkland and connect Old City to the Delaware River waterfront at Penn’s Landing.

Work has been underway on the eastern abutment and support pier for the extension of the I-95 cover over Christopher Columbus Boulevard. Once complete, PennDOT will place steel deck beams over northbound and southbound I-95 in three phases from February to November 2026.