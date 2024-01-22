Major construction will close a section of northbound Interstate 95 in Philadelphia the first weekend of February.

PennDOT announced Monday it would close the section of I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5. It’s the first of four expected closures on I-95 to accommodate the I-95 Cap Project. Future closures have not been determined yet but will likely occur in the spring or summer months, according to PennDOT.

During the February closure, crews will work to demolish the existing concrete covering I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

Once complete, the $329 million project will seamlessly connect Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood to the Delaware River waterfront at Penn’s Landing, featuring a nearly 12-acre park. Work is expected to wrap up in 2028.