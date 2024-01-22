Section of I-95 in Philly to close for 36 hours next month as part of the ongoing CAP Park project
This is the first of four expected closures on I-95 to accommodate the demolition during the I-95 CAP Park project.
Major construction will close a section of northbound Interstate 95 in Philadelphia the first weekend of February.
PennDOT announced Monday it would close the section of I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5. It’s the first of four expected closures on I-95 to accommodate the I-95 Cap Project. Future closures have not been determined yet but will likely occur in the spring or summer months, according to PennDOT.
During the February closure, crews will work to demolish the existing concrete covering I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets.
Once complete, the $329 million project will seamlessly connect Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood to the Delaware River waterfront at Penn’s Landing, featuring a nearly 12-acre park. Work is expected to wrap up in 2028.
What drivers should expect
Beginning 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, one lane of northbound I-95 between the Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and I-676 (Exit 22) interchanges will be closed. At 6:00 p.m., crews will close all lanes of the northbound section. Motorists will be detoured between Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and the northbound ramp from I-676 (Exit 22).
From 6:00 p.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Monday, the following ramps will be closed:
- Ramp to northbound I-95/I-676 from just north of Washington Avenue at Columbus Boulevard
- Ramp to northbound I-95 from Lombard Circle at Columbus Boulevard
- Ramp to northbound I-95 from westbound I-76 from New Jersey/Walt Whitman Bridge
- Ramp to northbound I-95 from Front Street
During the closures, I-95 North will be available at the ramp from Summer Street at Columbus Boulevard just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge. To reach I-676, motorists will be directed to either continue north on Columbus Boulevard, turn left on Spring Garden Street, and left on 6th Street to access I-676 East, or take Spring Garden Street and turn left on 8th Street to access westbound I-676.
