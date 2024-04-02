Northbound I-95 to be closed for several days in Port Richmond after truck hits overhead bridge

A portion of Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section will be closed for several days after a truck hit an overhead Conrail bridge Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., snarling the evening commute and bringing some rail service to a halt.

According to PennDOT, northbound I-95 will be closed and detoured approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Monday for bridge repairs.

Drivers will be directed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26), turn right on Aramingo Avenue, and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95NB.

The ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 will also be closed and detoured during construction. Motorists will be directed to use Aramingo Avenue to access the ramp to I-95NB at Adams Avenue.

PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid the closure areas and warns about the possibility of significant backups on I-95.