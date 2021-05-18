Since the mid-1990s, the western bank of the Christina River in Wilmington has been transformed from a polluted, industrial site with vacant lots and empty warehouses into a hotspot with a movie theatre, minor league baseball park, high-end apartments, and hip restaurants.

Now city and state officials hope to have similar success developing the eastern side of the Christina, which has been mainly stagnant and undeveloped as investment poured into the area on the opposite bank.

“I know that right now it may not look like much,” said Megan McGlinchey, executive director of the Riverfront Development Corporation, referring to an empty parking lot on the east side of the river. “But I promise that in a few years, this lot and everything you see around us will set Wilmington apart with its vibrant, sustainable spaces, economic opportunities, and marriage of unique destination experiences with historic charm.”

Dubbed “Riverfront East,” RDC’s plans call for nearly two million square feet of office space, more than 350,000 square feet of retail, and more than 4,200 residential units when the project is finished. There’s also plans for a river walk to mirror the popular trail on the west side and a central green area for recreation.

“With each phase of this evolving project, we will breathe life back into spaces that have sat idle for far too long, developing their full potential as resources that elevate quality of life and opportunity for the region,” she said.

Mayor Mike Purzycki, who led the RDC for 20 years before being elected mayor in 2016, says while Riverfront East is mostly barren now, it’s got the same potential the west side of the river had 25 years ago.

“I think back over the years, and I can’t help but look across at how beautiful it is and think about all of what it took to get there,” Purzycki said. “When you walk around the Riverfront, every 10 feet is a story. You know, every 10 feet was a contaminated story.”