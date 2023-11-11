From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After two years of lane closures, traffic delays, and inconveniences, a $71 million project to resurface the Delaware Memorial Bridge is now completed.

While this project required more lane closures than previous repair efforts, Delaware River and Bay Authority executive director Tom Cook said the replacement project was long overdue. The last comprehensive re-decking dates back to 1969.

“This is the conclusion of a multi-year, $71 million dollar project to reject the northbound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. It’s on budget, and ahead of schedule,” said Cook. “The most comprehensive deck overlay in the span’s 72-year history and as we are making history today also as this is the largest application of the ultra-high-performance concrete in the whole United States.”