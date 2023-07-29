Delaware Memorial Bridge gets a $93 million upgrade to protect against ship collision

The $93 million New Bridge Ship Collision Protection System has recently begun construction on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The Delaware River Bay Authority’s public information officer, James Salmon, says that the aging infrastructure supports nearly 36 billion cars annually, whether that’s for everyday commutes to work, trips to see family, or product delivery.

“The bridge is a vital transportation link on the I-95 North-South corridor. Millions of people rely on the structure of this transportation on a daily basis,” he said. “It’s our responsibility to make sure that the bridge is open and available for our customers to use on a daily basis.”

Since the inauguration of the bridge’s New Jersey-bound span in 1950 and the Delaware-bound span in 1968, both sections of the structure have been subject to substantial annual maintenance and essential infrastructure upgrades. These ongoing efforts, as stated by Salmon, have ensured its capability to support today’s traffic demands.

“Today’s tankers and ships that use the Delaware River are significantly bigger, faster than they were in the fifties and sixties,” he said. “The bridge fendering system that is currently in place was satisfactory in the fifties and sixties. Today it is out-served or outlived its useful life and we need to upgrade the situation for today’s traffic.”