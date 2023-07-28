Four Delaware nonprofit groups will share $6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to increase housing support for people experiencing homelessness.

One of those groups is Home of the Brave in Milford, which will receive $350,000 in federal funds to continue its mission to serve veterans facing homelessness. They provide transitional housing, food, employment help, counseling, and other assistance.

Much of their work is helping vets deal with post-traumatic stress.

“Sometimes we tend to lose focus on what’s important, focusing on our illness and just lose the ability to take care of ourselves because we’re so focused on the event or the injury,” said Michael Teachey, himself a veteran who works as operation supervisor of Home of the Brave.

The money will help Home of the Brave renovate its facility in order to provide additional services for veterans, such as personalized case management, mental health counseling, life-skills training, and educational programs.

“Sometimes we may feel like we’re gridlocked, so we fall below the wayside. We don’t take care of our personal hygiene in a manner that’s going to be presentable to the general public, and we wind up becoming homeless or disconnected from the actual society,” Teachey said. “Society has a way of kicking people down, whether they be veterans or not. Veterans sometimes feel that we get a bad rap because of our conditions.”

Children’s and Families First will get $2.5 million in grant funding to completely renovate its Seaford House Transitional Residents in southern Delaware. CEO Kirsten Olson says the site serves young children in foster care.

“We serve 16 children at Seaford Health, and currently they’re in 8 bedrooms,” she said. “During COVID, it became really clear to us that that presented challenges as we had a child who had been exposed to COVID, it was really difficult for us to be able to isolate them from their peers because kids shared rooms.”