Rent-to-own program offers New Castle County renters an alternative to skyrocketing housing costs

Approximately five families will be offered the opportunity to purchase their first home in the next two years through the Almost Home program. The new offering from Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County allows renters to improve their credit scores and aims to relieve them of numerous financial burdens, especially overpriced rent.

“We know that currently in the market, people are paying almost $1,500 a month in rent,” said Habitat CEO Kevin Smith. With this program, the organization is trying to “give people that extra leg up.”

Almost Home is a rent-to-own initiative that provides an additional pathway to homeownership. Smith said the program will most likely be a benefit for low-income families and single mothers.

“Economically, we’re serving folks who make between 30% and 80% of the area median income on average. Demographically, most of our homeowners have been single mothers,” Smith said.

Under the program, rent will range from $700 to $850 per month for a two to three-bedroom unit.

“I know it’s inviting for people that there’s going to be an affordable rent,” Smith said. But he cautioned it’s not an offer for those looking to rent forever. It’s specifically designed for those looking to buy. “If somebody’s not ready to be a homeowner, they shouldn’t apply to the rent-to-own program. We really only want to rent to them for a year or two before they then get into our homeownership program.”