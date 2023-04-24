With numerous housing development projects in the works, officials in Georgetown, Delaware, are looking to curb the affordable housing crisis in coastal areas by offering assistance to young and working class professionals.

Town Manager Gene Dvornick said it’s often young families and workers who struggle to get housing in beach towns, which has impacted employers along the coastline.

“I think every business along the coast relies on younger workers,” Dvornick said. “[Businesses] are struggling to not only attract that younger worker but also to find an affordable housing solution.”

Dvornick says the need for rental homes in Georgetown, a 30-minute drive from Delaware’s shore, is increasing, especially as retiring people settle in areas closest to the beach — making it hard for workers to find rentals.

“Folks that are working on the eastern side of the county in the service industry or in the retail industry are being forced further to the west towards Georgetown, Seaford, Bridgeville, and Laurel,” Dvornick said. “Even as they migrate west for housing, the options that are available to them are few and far between.”