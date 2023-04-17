Following the success of the Delaware Department of Education in implementing a robust career and technical education system for public high schools, it is clear that career exploration, experiential learning, and positive identity development should occur in the early stages, such as middle school.

Rodel, a nonprofit organization, aims to assure a child’s educational success by connecting people, ideas, and resources for the enhancement of a quality education, is one of the most significant contributors to this initiative.

The “Rethinking Middle Grades” pilot program’s partners also include the DOE, and a steering committee made up of a sizable cross-section of people from all across the state, including educators, employers, administrators, and students.

Denise Purnell-Cuff, the education associate of middle grades, college, and career readiness for the DOE says the program known as “‘Rethinking Middle Grades’ was birthed as a response to concerns that students weren’t showing up to high school well prepared to make decisions about high school courses, career pathways and post-secondary options.”

It was in 2014 when the focus was on highschool students transitioning to college and career, however, Paul Herdman, president and CEO of Rodel added, “we realized is that it would be helpful if we could start earlier in terms of not necessarily making a choice about one career, but begin to do some self-reflection.”