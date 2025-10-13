What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The student landscape for Delaware is changing — growing more diverse with every passing school year. Across the state, classrooms are filled with students who speak a language other than English at home, each bringing their own stories, traditions and strengths.

This year, multilingual learners, or MLLs, make up 13% of Delaware’s student population. That’s nearly 19,000 students who represent more than 100 different languages and cultures.

“This growth represents something beautiful and that our schools continue to grow and it is not just one population of students,” said Maria Rodriguez, an education associate with the Delaware Department of Education. “Being bilingual or multilingual has brain benefits. It is something that is well documented in science and so we need to honor the languages and the cultures that our students bring into our schools and continue to capitalize on that as an asset.”

That number, she said, will only continue to rise.

“We don’t see a downward trend,” she said. “That means in every classroom up and down the state, our educators are working tirelessly to support our multilingual learners, our multilingual students, and that our schools are benefiting from that.”

A third look at the data

To better understand that growth — and where Delaware still falls short — the education advocacy nonprofit Rodel released its third edition of the Multilingual Learner Fact Sheet this year. The updated report tracks who these students are, where they live and what supports to which they have access.

“At a high level, we see this group of students as a huge asset. But despite the fact that this is a really important population of students, the student support is just really not there,” said Paul Herdman, president and CEO of Rodel. “We wanted to document that, try and raise awareness around the need for resources, and begin to look at what the teaching resources need to be.”

Herdman said that while the number of MLL students has surged across Delaware — particularly in Kent and Sussex counties — the level of investment and attention has not kept pace.

Julia Zammith, Rodel’s associate director of policy and advocacy, echoed that concern. She noted that the latest data shows rapid growth since the organization’s last report.

“This population is continuing to grow. Last time we did this it was about 10% of this total student population. Now it’s 13%. We got 14,000 students last time, and were at roughly 19,000 this time,” Zammith said. “One thing that stands out to me, there are over 100 native languages that are being spoken in Delaware by multilingual learners. We’re not just talking about Spanish, Haitian Creole, the ones you hear the most about.”