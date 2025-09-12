What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Experts say kids who can’t read proficiently by third grade are more likely to drop out of high school. Living in poverty compounds the problem.

Delaware Gov. Matt Mayer declared a literacy emergency last year when national test results showed the state’s eighth-grade reading scores hit a 27-year low. More recent statewide assessment scores show proficiency rates are basically flat. Students in grades 3-8 are 41% proficient in English and 34% in math, a one percentage point increase over last year. Racial and income disparities remain.

These dismal results drove state lawmakers to approve $8 million in funding for an emergency literacy fund. That money is going toward literacy coaches, instruction materials and teacher grants to help prekindergartners to third graders. The legislation dictates funding priorities will go to schools who have the most students struggling with literacy proficiency.

“The way that you get sustainable long-term growth and outcomes for students is by investing in teachers and giving them the right supports,” said Delaware Department of Education Secretary Cindy Marten.