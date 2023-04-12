The 61 eye-catching art pieces all exhibit distinct historical and cultural experiences of the Chicano movement and other social justice movements between 1980 and 2010.

“It’s about social justice, at the same time highlighting the issues that really do affect many Chicanos across from the West to the East Coast to the south, seeking for justice and for so many people whose voices have not been heard,” Balleto said.

Balleto said many injustices remain, particularly “when it comes to medical, when it comes to being underpaid, when it comes to not being counted for,” he explained. That’s why he says “it’s important we tell the story of the importance of people.”

‘We are opening doors to our culture’

“Fashion has always been a part of us, too,” Balleto explained, when discussing a fashion show inspired by the exhibit , called “Tradition, Culture, Memory Fashion Show.”

Two artists, Cesar Viveros and Julieta Zavala, have been invited to create pieces inspired by their culture, heritage, and community for the show on May 13.

Viveros, a Philadelphia artist, creates murals and screen printings that represent the Latino community. He’s been tasked with transforming DAM’s Orientation Hall with a mural of a bodega, something many Latinos grew up with in their neighborhoods. Zavala, a Newark-based fashion designer, will bring Estampas de la Raza to life through a fashion collection.

Para Zavala, con su pasión por el diseño de moda, esto es importante. “Es muy importante porque estamos abriendo puertas a nuestra cultura y esperamos tener más oportunidades como ésta”, dijo.

For Zavala, with her passion for fashion design, this is important. “It is very important because we are opening doors to our culture and we hope to have more opportunities like this one,” she said.