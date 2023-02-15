The newly formed Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs, or DALE, is teaming up with La Plaza, a nonprofit partnership working to increase business opportunities for Latino-owned businesses in the First State. Together they hope to unify the state’s Latino business owners, giving them an opportunity for greater visibility and helping them compete in the market.

“We offer business plan development, access to credit, and business coaching,” said La Plaza executive director Mary DuPont.

She says Latino businesses can cooperate better among themselves to help grow. “The American businesses, [they] didn’t get to where they got to just by being by themselves,” she said. “They supported each other, and they worked together, and they helped each other.”

Last fall, La Plaza launched its 12-week Latino Leadership training program designed to help multicultural entrepreneurs start and expand their businesses through small business planning, mentorship, and coaching.

“It just came as a result of having a really constructive dialog and interaction and, you know, people sharing with each other,” she said. The idea for DALE came after discussions with entrepreneurs in that training program.

Currently, La Plaza is incubating DALE since it’s not an independent nonprofit organization, yet. DuPont hopes the alliance will spin out on its own with more Latino leaders stepping up.

“It’s important to help Latino businesses to become leaders and to come together as a group, because, number one, there’s a lot of them,” she said. “They’re incredibly entrepreneurial. They’re creating jobs, they’re generating capital, they’re a force to society.”

A study published last year by California Lutheran University’s Center for Economic Research and Forecasting found “if Latinos living in the United States were an independent country, the U.S. Latino GDP would be the fifth largest GDP in the world, larger even than the GDPs of the United Kingdom, India or France.”