According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2021, there are about 62.1 million Latinos in the United States, which accounts for the nation’s second largest racial or ethnic group behind non-Hispanic whites. Nearly 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses are said to contribute more than $800 billion yearly to the American economy, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Delaware has about 104,290 people who identify themselves as Latinos.

La Plaza Delaware collaborated with the Delaware Hispanic Commission to create a leadership development committee to spearhead this initiative. That resulted in La Plaza gathering financial support from the DHC, Arsht Cannon Fund, M&T Bank, and Perdue.

The leadership program’s 12 weeks of training includes a mix of hard and soft skills lessons, peer mentorship, culturally appropriate content, and self reflection and coaching. The training is a collaboration with the Hispanic Alliance of Career Enhancement, which is headquartered in Chicago.

“Leadership for me is something that’s personal, because when I go into those boardrooms, when I’ve been at the top with other elected officials, it’s only me,” lamented DHC’s vice chair Rony Baltazar-Lopez. “It cannot be that, especially because we have a huge population of Hispanics in the state of Delaware.”