New mental health services offered to 1,500 Wilmington students

New mental health services are now available for almost 1,500 Wilmington students.

Students will be able to take advantage of Delaware Guidance Services’ new office in Wilmington’s Community Education Building, to inspire, support, and educate them about mental health.

The building, which was once home to corporate offices for Bank of America, is now host to four schools: Kuumba Academy Charter School, Great Oaks Charter School, High Road School of Delaware, and the University of Delaware Associate Arts Program.

DGS has been serving the community in Delaware for almost 70 years and is the state’s largest provider of outpatient mental health services for children and families. Their offices are located on the 7th floor of the CEB, in addition to locations in Newark, Dover, Lewes, and Seaford.

“We focus on ensuring that students have everything they need all along their educational journey by providing holistic supports to support the growth and development of the students and also supporting the family,” said Linda Jennings, CEO of the Community Education Building.