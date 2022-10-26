Library collections at Delaware schools just got a lot bigger as students can now link to the statewide library system to access books and other materials.

Since its launch in 2006, the Delaware Library Catalog connects more than 70 libraries throughout the state. The catalog went statewide in 2010, now providing a shared collection of 2.5 million books and electronic media to those libraries.

This week, Delaware leaders celebrated the addition of the state’s school libraries to that system, providing much broader access to books for students throughout the state.

“This is a no brainer to me,” said House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst. “We need to encourage children to read, and we need to help our teachers. We need to help students take responsibility for their research and let them learn and give them those tools so that today we will be expanding it.”