Forget books, this library is lending ukuleles, puzzles, tools, and much more

Libraries all over the country have expanded their collections beyond books, adding CDs, DVDs, and video games.

In Delaware, the Newark Free Library has gone even further, offering all sorts of gadgets, games, and more in service of its mission to educate and inspire.

“That’s really what we’re about, is trying to transform lives and inspire people,” said librarian Pam Stevens. “A lot of things in this collection, whether it’s the keyboard or household tools, it’s really to be here to help the people.”

One of her favorite items is a Nektar Impact digital piano keyboard.

“This is something that can really propel someone’s life and transform their life, which is what libraries are all about,” she said. “This is not just a simple keyboard. You can take this to your computer and you can reproduce any instrument, so you can be your own band. You could be the next Justin Bieber just with a library card. It’s free.”