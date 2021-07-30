Delaware hopes to lure new business with site prep funding

Delaware lawmakers have long prided themselves on being nimble in response to the needs of employers looking for locations to expand their facilities.

The latest step in that effort to maintain the state’s “business-friendly” reputation is new financial incentives to help transform possible commercial or industrial sites into places that are ready to be occupied.

Delaware Prosperity Partnership co-chair Rod Ward compared the state’s new Site Readiness Fund to a family trying to decide where to book their next summer vacation rental.

He said the family most likely would not pick a house that’s still under construction, but rather some place that’s ready to be occupied now.

Ward explained that the new fund will help local governments and other property owners to prepare sites for potential new employers to move to the state.

“When we look for opportunities, we look for those things that are going to work. [A site] under construction, when you have other choices, just doesn’t work. And that’s what this site readiness is about,” Ward said. “You don’t choose the one under construction if you have two other alternatives.”