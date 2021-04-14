Society Hill hotel tower that sparked backlash moves ahead

Developers snagged a zoning permit for a scaled-down hotel tower in Society Hill –– less than a year after a similar proposal from the same developer sparked outcry and the creation of new height limits for parts of the historic neighborhood.

The final iteration of the hotel project would replace a large single-family dwelling from the 1990s near 3rd and Walnut streets with an eight-story, 100-foot tower featuring 90 hotel rooms for an unnamed hospitality operator and ground floor retail.

Rich Villa, partner at Ambit Architecture acting on behalf of owner Marie F. Cerone, said the final project, which was approved by the city’s Historic Commission last year, would be built in excess of the new 65 foot height limit as the developer had applied for zoning permits prior to the passage of the overlay.

“We made the changes the Historical Commission asked for and I like it,” he said.

An earlier proposal for a 15-story, 184-foot tower was opposed by the local Society Hill Civic Association on the grounds that its scale was out of step with the historic neighborhood. Last fall, developers offered to winnow down the proposal down to seven stories, although local Councilman Mark Squilla had already sought and won passage of the new zoning overlay limiting development scale in the immediate area.

The overlay itself sparked controversy, with some groups blasting it as an attempt to impose more exclusionary zoning in one of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods. Mayor Jim Kenney went so far as to issue his first veto ever for the legislation, but that action was reversed by a supermajority of council.

The final plan is set back further from the street line and includes some aesthetic changes –– like smaller windows, a red brick exterior and the removal of an elevator tower and other changes to conform more to surrounding buildings.