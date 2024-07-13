Remembering Walter D’Alessio, civic leader and transformative figure in Philadelphia’s urban development
Walt D’Alessio, the head of the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority and Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp., died at his home at the age of 90.
Walter D’Alessio was a civic leader and legendary figure in Philadelphia’s urban development.. Though not a native Philadelphian, his half-century of service to the city earned him the status of an honorary citizen and an influential leader .
D’Alessio died at his Society Hill home July 1. He was 90 years old.
D’Alessio’s years of service were dedicated to promoting growth and revitalization to the city. He served as the executive director of the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, and as the executive vice president of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC).
D’Alessio also served on dozens of boards and committees — including at WHYY, where he served for 10 consecutive years. Eventually he rose to the position of vice chair where he oversaw WHYY’s highly successful capital campaign.
“His service to our community, including to WHYY’s board, set the standard for civic leadership,” said Bill Marrazzo, the president and CEO of WHYY. “Along with countless others I remain grateful to Walt for his support and friendship.”
D’Alessio grew up on a poultry farm in western Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh. He moved to Center City for the first time when he attended Penn State University and graduated with a degree in landscape architecture. He earned his masters degree in city planning from the University of Illinois.
D’Alessio worked as a public planner in several cities around the country until around 1960, when he moved back to Philadelphia. He took on a project coordinator role at the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, where his first task was to revitalize Washington Square East, then a working-class neighborhood.
His first major project as a coordinator at the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority was the revitalization of Washington Square East, transforming it from a working-class neighborhood into the affluent Society Hill. Despite some later criticism of gentrification, his work preserved significant colonial architecture and revitalized the area.
After the Society Hill project, D’Alessio continued to work at the Redevelopment Authority, eventually becoming its executive director. During his tenure, he worked on dozens of large-scale projects, including the creation of Independence Mall, development on Washington Square West, and expansions at Penn State University and Temple University.
After his time at the Redevelopment Authority, D’Alessio moved on to a position at the PIDC, where he spent the bulk of his career. He served there for 44 years, 34 of those as its board chairman. D’Alessio grew the relatively new organization and led projects such as developing The Gallery shopping mall.
D’Alessio served on dozens of boards around the city, including the American Red Cross, Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and WHYY. Despite his numerous contributions to Philadelphia, D’Alessio never sought elected office.
He also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania and as an advisor to the Fox School of Business at Temple University.
A public service celebrating his life and accomplishments will be held in the fall.
