Walter D’Alessio was a civic leader and legendary figure in Philadelphia’s urban development.. Though not a native Philadelphian, his half-century of service to the city earned him the status of an honorary citizen and an influential leader .

D’Alessio died at his Society Hill home July 1. He was 90 years old.

D’Alessio’s years of service were dedicated to promoting growth and revitalization to the city. He served as the executive director of the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, and as the executive vice president of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC).

D’Alessio also served on dozens of boards and committees — including at WHYY, where he served for 10 consecutive years. Eventually he rose to the position of vice chair where he oversaw WHYY’s highly successful capital campaign.

“His service to our community, including to WHYY’s board, set the standard for civic leadership,” said Bill Marrazzo, the president and CEO of WHYY. “Along with countless others I remain grateful to Walt for his support and friendship.”

D’Alessio grew up on a poultry farm in western Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh. He moved to Center City for the first time when he attended Penn State University and graduated with a degree in landscape architecture. He earned his masters degree in city planning from the University of Illinois.

D’Alessio worked as a public planner in several cities around the country until around 1960, when he moved back to Philadelphia. He took on a project coordinator role at the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, where his first task was to revitalize Washington Square East, then a working-class neighborhood.

His first major project as a coordinator at the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority was the revitalization of Washington Square East, transforming it from a working-class neighborhood into the affluent Society Hill. Despite some later criticism of gentrification, his work preserved significant colonial architecture and revitalized the area.